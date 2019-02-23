The Bentgo Fresh 3-Meal Prep Pack makes meal prepping and transporting healthy lunches on the go easy. Use the leakproof lunchbox and tray to transport your healthy meal and plan and store your next two meals with the two additional trays and tray covers. The removable tray dividers transform the tray from having 3 compartments to 4 for added versatility. There are so many options for a balanced, stylish meal plan with the Bentgo Fresh 3-Meal Prep Pack. Set Includes: 3 Freezer, Dishwasher & Microwave Safe Compartment Trays The Bentgo Fresh 3-Meal Prep Pack comes with 3 easy-to-clean compartment trays that are microwave, freezer, and top-shelf dishwasher safe. 1 Portable, Leak-Proof Lunch Box Seal in freshness and prevent food from shifting during transport with the leak-proof lunch box. 2 Transparent, Customized Lids Convenient see-through lid is customized to snugly fit each compartment so your meals and snacks stay fresh longer. NOTE: The lid is not leak-proof. Product Specifications Large Compartment: 5.6 x 5.1