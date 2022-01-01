Bentgo Fresh Leak-Proof & Versatile Compartment Lunch Box - Blue Perspective: front
Bentgo Fresh Leak-Proof & Versatile Compartment Lunch Box - Blue Perspective: left
Bentgo Fresh Leak-Proof & Versatile Compartment Lunch Box - Blue Perspective: right
1 ctUPC: 0081738702094
Bentgo Fresh is an innovative and stylish lunchbox that makes it easy to transport a variety of foods in one compact container. The removable tray features 3 leak-proof compartments to hold a main dish and two sides. Insert the optional divider to create 4 compartments when you want to pack even more variety.

  • Portable, Compact Design
  • No need for multiple plastic containers and baggies
  • Bentgo Fresh makes it easy to pack up to 4 different food items in one sleek lunchbox.
  • Simply pop out the removable compartment tray for quick and easy clean up in the dishwasher.
  • Also ideal for safely reheating leftover meals in the microwave for up to 3 minutes.
  • Durable Outer Shell with Secure Locking Clips Seals in freshness and helps prevent food from shifting during transport.
  • Hand washing is recommended for the outer shell.
  • Food-Grade Safe & Eco-Friendly Materials Bentgo Fresh is made with quality food-grade, FDA-approved materials that contain no BPA, PVC, phthalates, lead, or vinyl.

Product Specifications:

  • Large Compartment: 5.6 x 5.1