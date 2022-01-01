Hover to Zoom
Bentgo Fresh Leak-Proof & Versatile Compartment Lunch Box - Purple
1 ctUPC: 0081738702095
Product Details
Bentgo Fresh is an innovative and stylish lunchbox that makes it easy to transport a variety of foods in one compact container. The removable tray features 3 leak-proof compartments to hold a main dish and two sides. Insert the optional divider to create 4 compartments when you want to pack even more variety.
- Portable, Compact Design
- No need for multiple plastic containers and baggies
- Bentgo Fresh makes it easy to pack up to 4 different food items in one sleek lunchbox.
- Simply pop out the removable compartment tray for quick and easy clean up in the dishwasher.
- Also ideal for safely reheating leftover meals in the microwave for up to 3 minutes.
- Durable Outer Shell with Secure Locking Clips Seals in freshness and helps prevent food from shifting during transport.
- Hand washing is recommended for the outer shell.
- Food-Grade Safe & Eco-Friendly Materials Bentgo Fresh is made with quality food-grade, FDA-approved materials that contain no BPA, PVC, phthalates, lead, or vinyl.
Product Specifications:
- Large Compartment: 5.6 x 5.1