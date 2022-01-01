Bentgo Fresh is an innovative and stylish lunchbox that makes it easy to transport a variety of foods in one compact container. The removable tray features 3 leak-proof compartments to hold a main dish and two sides. Insert the optional divider to create 4 compartments when you want to pack even more variety.

Portable, Compact Design

No need for multiple plastic containers and baggies

Bentgo Fresh makes it easy to pack up to 4 different food items in one sleek lunchbox.

Simply pop out the removable compartment tray for quick and easy clean up in the dishwasher.

Also ideal for safely reheating leftover meals in the microwave for up to 3 minutes.

Durable Outer Shell with Secure Locking Clips Seals in freshness and helps prevent food from shifting during transport.

Hand washing is recommended for the outer shell.

Food-Grade Safe & Eco-Friendly Materials Bentgo Fresh is made with quality food-grade, FDA-approved materials that contain no BPA, PVC, phthalates, lead, or vinyl.

Product Specifications: