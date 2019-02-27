Bentgo Kids Brights adds a colorful twist to our popular line of innovative bento-style lunch boxes for active kids on the go. What makes Bentgo Kids Brights so much fun is the endless combinations of nutritious foods you can pack in the five convenient compartments. The largest compartment is the perfect size for a half sandwich or salad. Three mid-size compartments are great for fruit, veggies and other snack favorites. The smallest compartment is sized just right for dipping sauces.

Although the Bentgo Kids Brights lunch box is recommended for children ages 3-7, it can be used by teens and adults looking to pack a portion-controlled lunch.