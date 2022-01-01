Give your child’s lunchbox a fun and stylish makeover with a bold, new pattern from Bentgo Kids. This one-of-a-kind, leak-proof lunch container features a compartment for fruit, veggies, dip, an entrée, and dessert. With so many perfectly portioned compartments, it organically inspires parents to pack a more wholesome, balanced lunch for growing kids who are always on the go. Although Bentgo Kids is recommended for children ages 3-7, it’s also great for teens and adults looking to pack a portion-controlled lunch.

No BPA, Vinyl, Lead, or PVC FDA Food-Grade Materials

Product Specifications

Container Size: 8.5” x 6.5” x 2”

Compartment Capacity: Left Compartment - 1 cup; Back Compartment - ½ cup; Right Compartment - ½ cup; Front Compartment - ¼ cup; Sauce Compartment - 2 tbsp

Weight: 1 lb. 4 oz