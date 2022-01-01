Beautiful dark brown finish corner bookcase has five open shelves offer more than enough space for your besides requirements, whether an alarm clock or a teddy bear or display items. The corner bookcase is finished in a long lasting dark brown laminate. It combines with curve front design. With this embellished corner bookcase you can enhance the beauty of your home decor. This sturdy and elegant corner bookcase is made from durable premium hardwood materials.

Capacious corner bookcase features 5 open sheves.

It combines with curve front design

Corner bookcase is made from sturdy premium materials