Add a casual seating to your dining space with this Side Chair which offers padded seat with ladder backrest. Constructed from solid wood and veneer, it is upholstered with faux leather.

Tall Curved Chair Back

Dimensions : 21.5"Length x 17.5" Width x 36" Height

Espresso faux leather upholstery

Padded seat for added comfort

Black powder coated metal legs

Set of 2 Side Chairs