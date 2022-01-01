Hover to Zoom
Benzara Colman Transitional Side Chair 2 Pack - Black
2 pkUPC: 0084282214063
Purchase Options
Product Details
Add a casual seating to your dining space with this Side Chair which offers padded seat with ladder backrest. Constructed from solid wood and veneer, it is upholstered with faux leather.
- Tall Curved Chair Back
- Dimensions : 21.5"Length x 17.5" Width x 36" Height
- Espresso faux leather upholstery
- Padded seat for added comfort
- Black powder coated metal legs
- Set of 2 Side Chairs