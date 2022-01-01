Benzara Colman Transitional Side Chair 2 Pack - Black Perspective: front
Benzara Colman Transitional Side Chair 2 Pack - Black

2 pkUPC: 0084282214063
Product Details

Add a casual seating to your dining space with this Side Chair which offers padded seat with ladder backrest. Constructed from solid wood and veneer, it is upholstered with faux leather.

  • Tall Curved Chair Back
  • Dimensions : 21.5"Length x 17.5" Width x 36" Height
  • Espresso faux leather upholstery
  • Padded seat for added comfort
  • Black powder coated metal legs
  • Set of 2 Side Chairs