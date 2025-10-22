Enhance the aesthetics of your bedroom with this 2 Piece Pillow Set. The pillow is made from polyester in the hue of blue and yellow and offers additional comfort. Square in shape, the pillow showcases an abstract pattern that adds to the visual interest.

Features abstract pattern

Showcases contemporary style

Set includes 2 Pillows

Overall dimensions: 15.3" length x 15.3" width x 9" height