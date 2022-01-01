Benzara Lia Novelty Pillows - Beige Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Benzara Lia Novelty Pillows - Beige

2 pkUPC: 0084282214337
Purchase Options

Product Details

Upscale the bedding experiece with this beautifully designed Throw Pillow, available in a set of 2. Made from polyester, the pillow comes in a square size in the hue of beige. It is adorned with an intricate metallic pattern that adds to the visual interest.

  • Made of Polyester
  • Set of 2 Pillows
  • Intricate metallic pattern
  • Showcases transitional style
  • Overall Dimensions : 19" length x 19" width x 10.5" height