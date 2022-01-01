A great item to be adorned in your bar area, kitchen spaces and even in your dining areas. Designed with the vision of providing an enhancement to your walls, this alluring wall decor features an abstract design which is crafted from metal making it sturdy and long durable even after years of usage. It has an elegant design which adds an opulent charm to the decor, highlighted with a contemporary touch.

Features three multicolor wine bottle and glasses accented by grape Wine leaves.

Mount it anywhere in the living area, bar settings or in your kitchen spaces.

One uniquely designed wine wall decor only.

This eye pleasing decorative piece is made from metal providing great durability.

Dimension: 36 inches in Length x1 inch in Width x19 inches in Height