Bring exotic vibe to your abode with this palm tree leaves Wall Decor. It is made up of metal and features natural lime green and brown finish. It reflects the silhouette of a tree branch with five leaves with real like aesthetics. One can accommodate this wall decor to their home or office interiors for a simple yet effective update to the existing appearance. It can even be used in spa centers, yoga rooms, or meditating rooms, creating natural aura all around. Lightweight iron construction with hardware in the back makes this easy and ready to hang in your entryway or as a living room centerpiece for a tropical vibe.

A single piece of Wall Decor

Features palm leaf shape

Finished in green with a shade of brown