Benzara Metal Medallion Round Wall Decor with Swirls - Black
1 ctUPC: 0084282217512
This Medallion round Wall Decor is made with perfection and showcases skilled and highest craftsmanship. Made meticulously from metal, this decor embodies sheer strength and resilience, and promises prolonged durability. Incorporating a circular shape with intricate detailing and delicate swirl design, this decor will brighten up your walls and breathe life into the essence of your home. Just hang it on a large, light-colored wall as it provides a perfect contrast.
- Features intricate detailing
- A single piece of Wall Decor
- Circular metal frame
- Black finish with vintage appeal
- Clean with soft, dry cloth