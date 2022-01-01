Hover to Zoom
Benzara Minimalistic Classy Contemporary Style Desk - Gray
1 ctUPC: 0084282219110
Product Details
This desk has a simple casual style with a distressed gray finish. The desk works well not only in an office, but in a family room/living room, bedroom, or kid's room as well. It is the ideal place for a laptop, desktop, or paper and books. It is supported by a two I- shaped legs at both its sides.
- It has a smooth 47" width desk top.
- Perfect fit for your contemporary style decor
- Simplistic design and high in functionality
Dimensions: 23.25" length x 47.25" width x 30" height
Weight:39.68lb