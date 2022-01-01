This elegantly carved peacock figurine adds an alluring charm to your interior space. It is meticulously crafted from polystone and features a metallic multicolored finish, emphasizing its overall appeal. It rests on a golden finish block stand that adds to its look and offers stability. Place this exquisite decorative figurine on display cabinet, chest, mantle, or any other tabletop to accentuate the elegance of your decor with its captivating and eye-pleasing look.

