Bring back old-time vibe to your home with this antique wall mount Mailbox, made up of iron for prolonged durability. Catch all your letters and postcards in this timeless style mailbox, showcasing an envelope-inspired design, accented by a vintage copper finish. It can be mounted at your gate or lawn areas with the two keyhole bracket provided at the back, while the hinged lid at the front provides easy opening.

Dimensions : 16.5 length x 5 width x 12 height

A single piece of Mail Box

Replicates envelope design

Iron construction in vintage copper finish

Two keyholes at back for mounting

Hinged lid at the front