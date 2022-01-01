Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Benzara Stylish Finish Desk Return - Dark Brown
1 ctUPC: 0084282218042
Purchase Options
Product Details
This classy dark brown finish desk return features a spacious display top. This contemporary style desk return, made from sturdy premium wood materials, is perfect for the workplace where you can keep printer, supplies, etc. You can easily place it wherever you want due to its moving wheels.
- Overall Dimensions : 15.75" length x 37" width x 27" height; weight - 40.79 lb