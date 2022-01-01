Hover to Zoom
Benzara Stylish Soapstone Candle and Tea-Light Holder With Openwork Carvings - White
1 ctUPC: 0084282218408
Product Details
Adorn your home with this beautiful candle holder that can change the aura of any room. It can safely shieldthe flame of your votive from spills and hot wax. Hand-carved from a single block of stone, this unique shaped piece will grab many attention just with a glance while reflecting a dazzling light all over. When illuminated, they cast a soft glow to your surroundings. It has a lid at the bottom that provides easy opening.
- Hand carved in traditional openwork carving which gets all the attraction just with a glance.
- Magic comes alive in the dark with its presence, reflecting a subtle look that gives a soothing effect to your eyes
- Practical design make this piece ideal for restaurants, weddings, parties and events
- It is made from a single block of stone that reflects a fine detailed craftsmanship