Benzara Teak Wood Ship Wheel Wall Decor - Brown/Gold
12 inUPC: 0084282217560
Exhibit a nautical charm with this exceptionally designed 12 inch ship wheel with aesthetically visible wood grain. Constructed from great quality teak wood in brown lacquer finish, this ship wheel provides a durable usage while the brass inset in the center enable it to be used as a steering wheel on the boats. Designed with perfection, it features six skillfully turned spokes which are attached to the brass hub, making the mechanism easy when accessing it as a wheel. This piece makes a great wall accent and add a striking focal point to your decor.
- The brass hub enables it to be used as a steering wheel on boats, supported by skillfully turned spokes
- Highly durable teak wood construction is accented with brown lacquered finish
- Traditional in design, it showcases great artistry and provides efficient usage
Dimensions: 12 InchLength x 1.5 Inch Width x 12 Inch Height
- 1 - 12 Inch Ship Wheel
- 6 -Spokes