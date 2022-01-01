Benzara Teak Wood Ship Wheel Wall Decor - Brown/Gold Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Benzara Teak Wood Ship Wheel Wall Decor - Brown/Gold Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Benzara Teak Wood Ship Wheel Wall Decor - Brown/Gold Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Benzara Teak Wood Ship Wheel Wall Decor - Brown/Gold

12 inUPC: 0084282217560
Purchase Options

Product Details

Exhibit a nautical charm with this exceptionally designed 12 inch ship wheel with aesthetically visible wood grain. Constructed from great quality teak wood in brown lacquer finish, this ship wheel provides a durable usage while the brass inset in the center enable it to be used as a steering wheel on the boats. Designed with perfection, it features six skillfully turned spokes which are attached to the brass hub, making the mechanism easy when accessing it as a wheel. This piece makes a great wall accent and add a striking focal point to your decor.

  • The brass hub enables it to be used as a steering wheel on boats, supported by skillfully turned spokes
  • Highly durable teak wood construction is accented with brown lacquered finish
  • Traditional in design, it showcases great artistry and provides efficient usage

Dimensions: 12 InchLength x 1.5 Inch Width x 12 Inch Height

Includes:

  • 1 - 12 Inch Ship Wheel
  • 6 -Spokes