Exhibit a nautical charm with this exceptionally designed 12 inch ship wheel with aesthetically visible wood grain. Constructed from great quality teak wood in brown lacquer finish, this ship wheel provides a durable usage while the brass inset in the center enable it to be used as a steering wheel on the boats. Designed with perfection, it features six skillfully turned spokes which are attached to the brass hub, making the mechanism easy when accessing it as a wheel. This piece makes a great wall accent and add a striking focal point to your decor.

The brass hub enables it to be used as a steering wheel on boats, supported by skillfully turned spokes

Highly durable teak wood construction is accented with brown lacquered finish

Traditional in design, it showcases great artistry and provides efficient usage

Dimensions: 12 InchLength x 1.5 Inch Width x 12 Inch Height

Includes: