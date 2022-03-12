Benzara Tiana Contemporary Serving Cart, Champagne Perspective: front
Benzara Tiana Contemporary Serving Cart, Champagne

1UPC: 0084282215112
Product Details

Tiana Contemporary Serving Cart In Champagne Finish

Bold Contemporary Style Enhanced With Spacious Storage Space. This Smooth, Tiered Champagne Serving Cart With Display Rack Easily Offers Ample Storage Space That Will Perfectly Show Off A Range Of Serving Or Drink Ware Favorites. Product Dimensions: 16.5"L X 27"W X 32.5"H, Weight: 20.22 lbs

Gliding CastersDimensions : 27"W X 16 1/2"D X 32 1/2"HRaised Cart HandlesMaterial: Glass, MetalColor: Champagne

 

