Hover to Zoom
Benzara Tiana Contemporary Serving Cart, Champagne
1UPC: 0084282215112
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Tiana Contemporary Serving Cart In Champagne Finish
Bold Contemporary Style Enhanced With Spacious Storage Space. This Smooth, Tiered Champagne Serving Cart With Display Rack Easily Offers Ample Storage Space That Will Perfectly Show Off A Range Of Serving Or Drink Ware Favorites. Product Dimensions: 16.5"L X 27"W X 32.5"H, Weight: 20.22 lbsGliding CastersDimensions : 27"W X 16 1/2"D X 32 1/2"HRaised Cart HandlesMaterial: Glass, MetalColor: Champagne