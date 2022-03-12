Tiana Contemporary Serving Cart In Champagne Finish

Bold Contemporary Style Enhanced With Spacious Storage Space. This Smooth, Tiered Champagne Serving Cart With Display Rack Easily Offers Ample Storage Space That Will Perfectly Show Off A Range Of Serving Or Drink Ware Favorites. Product Dimensions: 16.5"L X 27"W X 32.5"H, Weight: 20.22 lbs

Gliding CastersDimensions : 27"W X 16 1/2"D X 32 1/2"HRaised Cart HandlesMaterial: Glass, MetalColor: Champagne