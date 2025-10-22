Hover to Zoom
Benzara Vintage Galvanized Metal Bucket Pots - Gray/Brown
3 pcUPC: 0081723102154
Purchase Options
Product Details
Adorn your favorite plants with this set of three pots that look identical but are different in size. Made from sturdy galvanized metal, each pot has two rustic rim bands that accentuates its appeal. The design of these pots are inspired from bucket and have enough depth that it can hold plants small to large plants, either in your home and outdoor spaces like your backyard, garden, patio or balcony.