Benzara Well-Designed All-Around Desk - Dark Brown Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Benzara Well-Designed All-Around Desk - Dark Brown

1 ctUPC: 0084282218977
Purchase Options

Product Details

This desk has a simple casual style with a dark brown finish. The desk works well not only in an office, but in a family room/living room, bedroom, or kid's room as well. It is the ideal place for a laptop, desktop, or paper and books. It is supported by two I- shaped legs at both its sides.

  • Perfect for contemporary style decor
  • Solid construction provides long term durability
  • Overall Dimensions : 23.25" length x 47.25" width x 30" height; weight - 39.68 lb