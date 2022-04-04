Hover to Zoom
Benziger Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0078577400039
Product Details
Blended from premiere benchland vineyards, our Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon is polished and approachable. Elegant, juicy flavors of berry cobbler followed by mocha and wood spice unite, layer by layer to form a rich full-bodied wine with chalky, round tannins and a long finish. We suggest pairing with a rib eye with peppercorn sauce.
- Certified Sustainable
- 750ml Bottle
- 14.1% alcohol by volume