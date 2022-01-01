Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF 3 in 1 Slotted Sharpener
1 pcUPC: 0541382107672
Purchase Options
Product Details
Dull knives are a thing of the past! With this handy pull-through sharpener you can sharpen your kitchen knives in 3 simple stages. The diamond surface prepares the knife for sharpening, the tungsten steel restores the cutting edge into a V-shape and the ceramic stone polishes the blade and removes any irregularities. The sharpener’s comfort-grip handle with non-slip base ensures extra stability.