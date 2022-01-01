Let your seasonings be an on elegant display, filling your home with a fresh herb smell that will make you (and your guests) feel right at home. This Spice Jar Set is made of acacia wood, with a beautiful deep wood grain that is designed for durability. Fill each jar with your favorite seasonings - such as salt, pepper, cumin, herbs, or even sugar - and serve it on our high quality tray to complete the look. Handwash only.