BergHOFF Antigua Cutlery Set with Case - Mahogany/Black

5 pcUPC: 0541382105943
The appeal of these Hammer Dot steel knives extends beyond the intricate patterning on the blades to their superior strength and razor-sharp edges. Beautifully balanced with a heavy bolster and ergonomic handle, these remarkable blades are truly something special.

Includes:

  • 9-Inch Bread Knife
  • 7.5-Inch Chef Knife
  • 7-Inch Carving Knife
  • 5.5-Inch Santoku Knife
  • 5.5-Inch Cleaver