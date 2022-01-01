Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Antigua Cutlery Set with Case - Mahogany/Black
5 pcUPC: 0541382105943
Product Details
The appeal of these Hammer Dot steel knives extends beyond the intricate patterning on the blades to their superior strength and razor-sharp edges. Beautifully balanced with a heavy bolster and ergonomic handle, these remarkable blades are truly something special.
Includes:
- 9-Inch Bread Knife
- 7.5-Inch Chef Knife
- 7-Inch Carving Knife
- 5.5-Inch Santoku Knife
- 5.5-Inch Cleaver