Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Kitchen & Dining
Kitchen Storage & Organization
BergHOFF Bamboo Bed Tray
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
BergHOFF Bamboo Bed Tray
20 in
UPC: 0541382105274
Purchase Options
Pickup
Unavailable
Delivery
Unavailable
Ship
$
44
.
00
Sign In to Add
Product Details
Folding legs for easy storage.
Product Reviews