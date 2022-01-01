Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
BergHOFF Bamboo Two-Tone Salad Bowl
10 inUPC: 0541382108475
Purchase Options
Product Details
Bamboo is seeing a resurgence in popularity as it is considered a “green" product. Cleaning bamboo is easy, just wash with soap and water. This 10-inch bamboo salad bowl has a simple design around the top of the bowl to bring a little something extra to your place setting. The bowl makes for a great housewarming gift since it will easily compliment any kitchen decor.