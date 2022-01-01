Whether you’re in the mood for a delicious steak, grilled asparagus or a piece of salmon, with these aluminum grill pans you have all you need to cook your food to perfection on any kind of stovetop, including induction. On top of that, these pans have a high-quality non-stick coating that guarantees an easy food release as well as a quick clean-up and a stay-cool handle for a comfortable and safe grip.

Includes: Leo 10.25 Inch Non-Stick Pancake Pan, Leo 9.75 Inch Non-Stick Omelet Pan, and Leo 10 InchNon-Stick Grill Pan