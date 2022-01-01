Give your sauces a chance to shine with this non-stick sauté pan. The aluminium reacts quickly to temperature changes, from the heat you need to sauté your meat or poultry to the gentle simmer for your pan sauce. Use it on any hob, put it in the oven or take it directly to the table with the easily detachable handle. The matching glass lid with stainless steel knob lets you look at your cooking without reducing the heat in the pan.