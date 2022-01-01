A classic dish such as a juicy chicken breast with seasonal veggies needs a classic pot. This cast iron skillet with superior heat retention is perfect for the job! The mint green exterior gives the skillet a contemporary look and feel, while the cream colored enamelled interior is very easy to clean. The condensation bumps on the lid collect the vapors and direct them back on the food, resulting in moist and savory meats, fish, and poultry.