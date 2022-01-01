The 5qt Neo Cast Iron Green Oval dish is a modern collection that marries function, design and innovative use of materials to create an outstanding line of cast iron cookware. The Neo cast iron is marked by pure lines giving each product its own identity and functionality. The covered casseroles are ideal for slow cooking stews, braising, baking and so much more. It is enameled inside and out and suitable for all heat sources including, gas, electric, induction and ceramic.