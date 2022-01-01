7/1.8qt Black Sauce Pan is made of Cast Iron which has great heat retaining abilities. It’s the perfect choice for slow cooking and for hearty stews prepared in the oven or on the stovetop. Only little oil is needed with this pan as it's the perfect option for low-fat frying. Wide handles for a safe grip, even when wearing oven mitts or using potholders. Save energy by cooking on a lower heat. Glazed interior that is chip, stain and odor resistant. Oven Safe.