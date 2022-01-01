Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Cast Iron Square Grill Pan - Blue
11 in
Product Details
Neo 11 Blue cast iron fry pan is a kitchen staple that every ambitious home chef should have handy. Grill your heart out with one of these pans — they're great for creating strong, even heat and they season as you use them. Cast iron has great heat retaining abilities and can be used on any heat source. Classic in a modern design, solid material for all your cooking needs! Oven safe up to 400°F.