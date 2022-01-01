Got a piece of meat to chop, joints or bones to cut through or a large melon to slice? Just get out this sharp cleaver to get the job done in the flick of a wrist! The wide, high-quality stainless steel blade is perfectly balanced with the ergonomic wooden handle that offers a comfortable and secure grip so you can tackle those thick pieces of meat or fish safely. In case you want to add some punch to your meal with a touch of garlic or ginger, you can simply use the wide blade to crush these smaller ingredients and then chop them with the cleaver using a swift rocking motion.