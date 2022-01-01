Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Contempo German Steel Knife Set
5 pcUPC: 0541382105940
Chefs of all experience know it's essential to have quality professional knives. This professional set from BergHOFF's Contempo cutlery is crafted from the highest quality stainless steel to resist stains and rust and is coupled with curved, triple riveted ergonomic handles for exceptional balance and precision cutting.
Includes:
- 8 Inch Bread Knife
- 8 Inch Chef Knife
- 6 Inch Boning Knife
- 5 Inch Utility Knife
- 3.5 Inch Paring Knife