The 5-in-1 electric pressure cooker is designed to use the latest technology to save you time and money. The cooker has the benefits of a pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, and warmer. The features include programmable temperature and pressure control. The cooker has new and distinctive functionality along with contemporary exterior design. It is reliable and safe to operate, providing energy savings and consistent quality cooking results. 110 volts and 48 inch cord length.