Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
BergHOFF Ergonomic Stainless Steel Chef's Knife
8 inUPC: 0541382221304
Purchase Options
Product Details
The 8-inch Chef's knife is made from high quality, ice hardened stainless steel and features a white polypropylene handle with a checkered pattern. Easily sharpened and holds its edge well. The handle is safe, high impact, and slip-resistant as well as antimicrobial and micro-organism safe. The knife is and low temperature resistant and safe to use in the freezer.