This 8-piece knife block is perfect to cut, slice and dice a wide variety of ingredients with flair. The sturdy knife block in stylish black safely stores 7 high-quality knives with a hand-sharpened stainless steel blade and a black contoured handle that fits your hand like a glove. With the paring knife, utility knife, carving knife, bread knife, chef’s knife, santoku knife and poultry shears the set makes sure you’ve got a knife for every cooking task that’s also easy to maintain and well-balanced to ensure an optimal control.