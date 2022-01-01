Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Essentials Alteo Stainless Steel Flatware Set with Storage Rack
25 pcUPC: 0541382107779
Product Details
Whether you're looking for a basic set to get started or want to replace some of your old cutlery, with this 25-piece set you're sure to have the cutlery you need to enjoy a tasty meal. Thanks to the practical stand, you can easily store the Alteo set within reach on your countertop or in a kitchen cabinet.
Includes:
- (6) 8.75-Inch Dinner Knives
- (6) 8-Inch Dinner Forks
- (6) 8-Inch Dinner Spoons
- (6) 5.75-Inch Dessert Spoons
- Stand