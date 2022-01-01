Including an 8-inch, 10-inch, and 11-inch frying pan, this set provides you with the right fit to cook any kind of food. Meat, fish and veggies will be baked to perfection when you get out these aluminum frying pans that are suitable for all stovetops, including induction. Not only do they feature a high-quality non-stick coating that guarantees an easy food release and a simple clean-up, they also have a convenient stay-cool handle that ensures a comfortable and heat-safe grip. That’s what we call a real must-have in the kitchen!