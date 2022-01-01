Sauté your veggies, sear meat or fry a piece of fish with our Comfort 10 Covered Deep Skillet. The stylish design with satin finish instantly gives an elegant touch while the high-quality material spreads heat evenly from base to rim to help you cook your food to perfection. Safe for all stovetops, including induction. Take advantage of the glass lid to keep an eye on your food. When you're done just pop the deep skillet in the dishwasher for an easy clean-up.