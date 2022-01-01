Designed with the finest 18/10 stainless steel, the Comfort 11 Frying Pan is a must-have in the kitchen. From stir-fry dishes to searing meat, frying up eggs or vegetables, this pan is exactly what you need. The stylish design with satin finish instantly gives an elegant touch while the high-quality material spreads heat evenly from base to rim to help you cook your food to perfection. Safe for all stovetops, including induction. Dishwasher safe, so cleanup can be fast and quick for you!