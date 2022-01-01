Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Essentials Flexible Gourmet Stainless Steel Utility Knife
6 inUPC: 0541382108000
From cutting meat or poultry to peeling and slicing fruits and vegetables, this stainless steel utility knife is always up for the job. It combines an ergonomic handle with a razor-sharp blade with flexibility and a manageable size. It's perfect for a wide array of cutting tasks, especially those that ask for precision. The utility knife's heavy bolster provides perfect balance for increased control.