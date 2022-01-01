With this knife block set, you're sure you've got all your bases covered. Not only does this set contain your basic kitchen knives such as a stainless steel paring knife, a utility knife, a large and a small Santoku knife, a bread knife, a chef’s knife, and a pair of poultry shears, but it also features 8 high-quality steak knives, a sharpening steel, and 3 cutting boards. Talk about getting the complete package!

Includes: