BergHOFF Essentials Forged Cutlery Set with Block - Stainless Steel Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Essentials Forged Cutlery Set with Block - Stainless Steel Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Essentials Forged Cutlery Set with Block - Stainless Steel Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Essentials Forged Cutlery Set with Block - Stainless Steel Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

BergHOFF Essentials Forged Cutlery Set with Block - Stainless Steel

20 pcUPC: 0541382107625
Purchase Options

Product Details

With this knife block set, you're sure you've got all your bases covered. Not only does this set contain your basic kitchen knives such as a stainless steel paring knife, a utility knife, a large and a small Santoku knife, a bread knife, a chef’s knife, and a pair of poultry shears, but it also features 8 high-quality steak knives, a sharpening steel, and 3 cutting boards. Talk about getting the complete package!

Includes:

  • 3.25-Inch paring knife
  • (8) 4.75-Inch steak knives
  • 4.75-Inch utility knife
  • 5-Inch Santoku knife
  • 7-Inch Santoku knife
  • 8-Inch bread knife
  • 8-Inch chef's knife
  • 8-Inch sharpening steel
  • 9.75-Inch poultry shears
  • Bamboo cutting board
  • PP black cutting board
  • PP white cutting board
  • Wooden block