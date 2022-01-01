Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Essentials Forged Cutlery Set with Block - Stainless Steel
20 pcUPC: 0541382107625
With this knife block set, you're sure you've got all your bases covered. Not only does this set contain your basic kitchen knives such as a stainless steel paring knife, a utility knife, a large and a small Santoku knife, a bread knife, a chef’s knife, and a pair of poultry shears, but it also features 8 high-quality steak knives, a sharpening steel, and 3 cutting boards. Talk about getting the complete package!
Includes:
- 3.25-Inch paring knife
- (8) 4.75-Inch steak knives
- 4.75-Inch utility knife
- 5-Inch Santoku knife
- 7-Inch Santoku knife
- 8-Inch bread knife
- 8-Inch chef's knife
- 8-Inch sharpening steel
- 9.75-Inch poultry shears
- Bamboo cutting board
- PP black cutting board
- PP white cutting board
- Wooden block