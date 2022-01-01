Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Essentials Forged Stainless Steel Cutlery Set & Wooden Block
15 pcUPC: 0541382107623
Fruit, vegetables, meat, bread…whatever you need to cut, slice or dice, you'll always have the right knife for the job within reach thanks to this versatile set of high-quality stainless steel knives. The beautiful wooden block contains a paring knife, utility knife, boning knife, multipurpose knife, bread knife, chef’s knife, a pair of poultry shears, 6 steak knives and a sharpening steel. Each knife has an ergonomic, triple riveted handle and a sharp blade that glides right through your food.
Set includes:
- 1 x 3.75 paring knife
- 6x 4.75 steak knives
- 1x 5 utility knife
- 1x 6 boning knife
- 1x 7.5 serrated santoku knife
- 1x 8 bread knife
- 1x 8 chef's knife
- 1x 8 sharpener
- 1x 10 a pair of poultry shears
- 1x wooden block