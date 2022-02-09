Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
BergHOFF Essentials Gourmet Stainless Steel Utility Knife
4.75 inUPC: 0541382107612
Purchase Options
Product Details
With a good utility knife you'll never find yourself caught out in the kitchen. This knife is great for all kinds of cutting tasks, especially those that require precision such as peeling and portioning vegetables or fruit. You’re in total control thanks to the knife’s sharp stainless steel blade, its heavy bolster that provides a perfect balance and the handle that’s shaped for a secure grip.