Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
BergHOFF Essentials Orion Stainless Steel Travel Vacuum Flask
25.4 ozUPC: 0541382108211
Purchase Options
Product Details
Winter-or summertime, this stainless steel thermal flask is the perfect companion to keep your drinks at just the right temperature any time of the year. The double-walled construction keeps the contents hot or cold for longer as you can enjoy a cup of your favorite drink whenever and wherever you want. Just take off the lid, place it on its rubber non-skid base and safely pour the liquid in the handy drinking cup.