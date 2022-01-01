Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
BergHOFF Essentials Orion Stainless Steel Travel Vacuum Flask
1 ctUPC: 0541382108213
Purchase Options
Product Details
Perfect for everyday use, family picnics, sports or travel, this stainless steel thermal flask is made to last. Its high-quality body with a double-walled construction easily keeps your drink hot or cold for longer and is topped off with a lid with a rubber top that doubles as a non-skid base when you turn it over and use it as a convenient drinking cup.