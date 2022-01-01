Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Essentials Porcelain Milk Jug - White
22 ozUPC: 0541382169009
Purchase Options
Product Details
Whether you’re serving afternoon tea or having a lunchtime coffee, this stylish milk jug is an essential addition to your tableware. It allows you to sweeten your tea or coffee with a dollop of milk and at the same time show off your sense of style with a classy jug that features a timeless swirl design. The durable porcelain is easy to maintain and clean since it’s both microwave-proof and dishwasher safe.