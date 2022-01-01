Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Essentials Rosewood Stainless Steel Santoku Knife
7 inUPC: 0541382107644
An efficient addition to any kitchen, this Santoku knife features a high-quality stainless steel blade that’s well-balanced with a contoured wooden handle for optimal control. This allows you to effortlessly slice, dice and mince a wide variety of ingredients while enjoying the warm touch of wood that also instantly gives your kitchen a touch of authenticity.